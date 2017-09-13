Download

Sublime Text 3 is the current version of Sublime Text. For bleeding-edge releases, see the dev builds.

Version: Build 3143

Sublime Text may be downloaded and evaluated for free, however a license must be purchased for continued use. There is currently no enforced time limit for the evaluation.

Changelog

3.0 (Build 3143)

13 September 2017
See also the Announcement Post
  • Refreshed UI theme, including full high DPI support
  • New icon
  • Added alternate theme, Adaptive, that inherits colors from the color scheme
  • Added new color schemes Breakers, Mariana and Sixteen, derived from the excellent work of Chris Kempson and Dmitri Voronianski
  • Added color scheme and theme switchers with live preview via the command palette
  • Windows: Added touch input
  • Linux: Added repositories for apt, yum and pacman
  • Mac: Added Touch Bar support
  • Mac: Support for custom color window title bars on OS X 10.10+
  • Many additions and bug fixes to the theme engine, plus full documentation
  • Significant improvements to Markdown syntax highlighting, with thanks to keith-hall
  • Significant improvements to C# syntax highlighting, with thanks to gwenzek
  • Significant improvements to Java syntax highlighting, with thanks to djspiewak
  • Significant improvements to Python syntax highlighting, with thanks to FichteFoll
  • Significant improvements for R syntax highlighting, with thanks to randy3k
  • Markdown: Improved symbol handling
  • C#: Improved symbol handling
  • Many other syntax highlighting improvements
  • Various bugs with the syntax highlighting engine have been resolved
  • Fixed several crash issues
  • Improved responsiveness when the system is under high CPU load
  • High DPI textures are used on Windows and Linux when the DPI scale is greater than 1.0
  • Improved font selection on all platforms, allowing selection of different weights by name
  • Added setting theme_font_options to control font rendering of UI elements
  • Improved auto indent rules for HTML and PHP
  • Font geometry issues that prevent bold or italics are now printed in the console
  • Fixed flash-of-white that could occur when the auto complete window is closed
  • Disable scroll animation when animation_enabled is false in settings
  • Files can now be renamed when only the case has changed
  • New windows start with an empty find history
  • Find in Files panel now responds to find_all and replace_all commands
  • Various regex handling improvements in the Find panel
  • Fixed text widgets cutting off the bottom pixel of their selection border
  • Fixed an issue with close_windows_when_empty in empty session
  • Fixed empty panes on startup when hot_exit was set to false
  • Fix Open Containing Folder on Windows with a folder containing a comma
  • Fix multi-cursor pasting when clipboard contains one or more full lines
  • Prevent UNC paths from being mangled by edit_settings
  • Prevent a crash when a malformed regex is used in indentation settings
  • Improved rendering performance with a large number of gutter icons
  • Gutter icons are now sized properly on Windows and Linux high DPI screens
  • Improved sidebar performance when folders contain many thousands of files
  • Improved inline error message style
  • Fixed an issue where multiple indexing status windows could be shown
  • Windows: Font rendering defaults to DirectWrite unless using Consolas or Courier New
  • Windows: Added support for no_antialias font option when using DirectWrite
  • Windows: Improved touch pad scrolling
  • Windows: Improved file change detection robustness
  • Windows: Improved font selection logic
  • Windows: Fix ctrl+` shortcut for UK (ISO) keyboards
  • Windows: Improved fallback font handling in UI elements
  • Windows: The subl executable on OS X and plugin_host.exe on Windows are now signed
  • Windows: sublime_text.exe now has CompanyName set in VERSIONINFO
  • Mac: Handle layout changes due to macOS Sierra tabs
  • Mac: Improved default web browser detection
  • Mac: OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12+ default to using San Francisco for the UI font
  • Mac: Fixed file change notifications from freezing UI on macOS Sierra
  • Mac: the user's default shell is executed and environmental variables are set in the plugin Python environment
  • Linux: Update X11 selection on clipboard every time selection changes
  • Linux: Improved MOD3 modifier key handling
  • minihtml: Added support for borders
  • minihtml: Respects font_options from the settings
  • minihtml: Fixed layout of html popups on Windows and Linux under High DPI
  • minihtml: Fixed crash when doctype is present
  • minihtml: Fixed a crash from non-existent CSS vars
  • minihtml: Fixed a crash triggered by bad image paths
  • API: Add View.text_to_window() and View.layout_to_window()
  • API: All API functions now accept and return device-independent-pixels
  • API: Fixed input panel not running on_cancel when re-showing the input panel
  • API: Fixed selector scoring with the & operator
  • API: Fixed a bug causing incorrect phantom contents
  • API: Fixed crash in Window.set_view_index()
  • API: Updated OpenSSL to 1.0.2k, SQLite to 3.16.02

Build 3126

23 September 2016
  • Added Indexing Status to the Help menu to give more information about what the indexer is doing
  • Fixed a compatibility issue with some third party syntax definitions that include JavaScript.sublime-syntax
  • Reduced the default number of worker processes used for indexing. This can be manually controlled via the index_workers setting
  • API: Updated OpenSSL to 1.0.2i

Build 3124

22 September 2016
See also the Blog Post
  • Settings now open in a new window, with the default and user settings side-by-side
  • Hovering over a symbol will show a popup indicating where it's defined. This is controlled with the show_definitions setting.
  • Build errors are now shown inline at the location where they occurred. This is controlled with the show_errors_inline setting.
  • Added a menu item and command palette entry to install Package Control
  • Various syntax highlighting improvements
  • Significant improvements to the Scala syntax definition, with thanks to djspiewak and gwenzek
  • Significant improvements to the LaTeX syntax definition, with thanks to randy3k
  • Improved Goto Definition performance when a large number of files are open
  • Minor improvements to file load times
  • Linux and OSX: Improved memory usage
  • Fixed Replace not working as expected in conjunction with regex look behinds
  • Fixed build systems being unable to use "file_patterns" with the exec command
  • Corrected tab overlap on High DPI Windows and Linux configurations
  • OSX: Fixed a graphical glitch when switching tabs
  • OSX: Fixed crash when entering a surrogate pair via hex input
  • Linux: Improved rendering performance for some systems
  • File encoding of open files is now stored in the session
  • Build Systems may define a cancel command using the "cancel" key
  • Syntax: Added clear_scopes directive, to give more control over the generated scopes
  • Color Schemes: Added popupCss key, for defining default popup style sheets
  • Color Schemes: Added phantomCss key, for defining default phantom style sheets
  • minihtml: High DPI support was added for Windows and Linux
  • minihtml: Windows style line endings and single quoted attributes are now supported
  • minihtml: Child selectors may now be used in style sheets
  • minihtml: The inherit CSS value has been implemented
  • minihtml: font-family stacks may now be used
  • minihtml: Support for the line-height CSS property was added
  • minihtml: Elements may now be relatively positioned
  • minihtml: Inline elements support padding and background-color set
  • minihtml: CSS variables and the var() function are now supported
  • minihtml: Added the CSS color functions color() (partial), rgb(), rgba(), hsl() and hsla()
  • minihtml: Fixed a stack overflow on Windows with too many unclosed tags
  • API: Added Phantom and PhantomSet
  • API: Added ViewEventListener
  • API: Added View.is_primary()
  • API: Added EventListener.on_hover(view, point, hover_zone)
  • API: Added functions to get and set visibility of the minimap, status bar, tabs and menu
  • API: Modifications to a selection are now constrained to the valid range
  • API: Updated Python 3.3 to commit 8e3b9bf917a7, and SQLite to 3.14.1
  • Packages: Loading packages will no longer abort if a .sublime-package is corrupt
  • Packages: Fixed an edge case when loading third party packages from unicode paths on Windows

Build 3114

12 May 2016
  • New C++, JavaScript and Rust syntax definitions with improved accuracy and performance
  • Many other syntax highlighting improvements
  • OSX: Improved rendering performance, especially on high resolution screens
  • Improved word wrap behavior
  • Improved spell check behavior
  • Improved file indexing behavior with multiple windows open
  • Themes may now be switched on the fly without artifacts
  • HTML: Pressing enter when between a tag pair will increase indentation
  • Some snippets have have been moved into a sub-directories, so custom overrides and key bindings that reference them will need to be updated
  • show_scope_name command shows the scope in a popup
  • Package Development: Added 'Syntax Tests - Regex Compatibility' build variant for evaluating syntax definition performance
  • Package Development: Expanded the set of regexes the new regex engine is able to handle
  • Syntax Definitions: Fixed some cases where pop matches with back references weren't working correctly
  • Fixed some Unicode handling issues in Goto Anything
  • Fixed a scenario where changes to .tmPreferences files weren't being picked up
  • Fixed a 3096 rendering performance regression
  • Fixed a 3096 regression in regular expressions when using \x{nnnn} escapes
  • Fixed a crash that could occur with an invalid result_file_regex settings
  • API: Added Window.status_message()
  • API: Changes to how plugins are loaded. This should be transparent, but resolves a number of corner cases
  • API: Updated to Python 3.3.6, and now includes the _ssl module on Linux, plus sqlite3 and bz2 on all platforms
  • API: Updated OpenSSL to 1.0.2h

Build 3103

9 February 2016
See also the Blog Post
  • Added new Syntax Definition file format, .sublime-syntax
  • Added a custom regex engine that matches multiple regexps in parallel, for faster file loading and indexing
  • Improved Unicode support, including combining character rendering, character classification in regex searches, and case insensitivity in Goto Anything matching
  • Packages are now on GitHub
  • Incorporates many community provided improvements to the above packages, with significant improvements to HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Go, D and SQL
  • Added Panel Switcher to status bar
  • Better handling of troublesome files during indexing
  • Improved file change detection
  • Added "Profile Events" to the Command Palette, to help identify slow plugins
  • Build Systems may now define a list of file name wildcard patterns to trigger on, via the file_patterns key
  • prompt_open_file and related commands now accept an initial_directory argument
  • Improved indenting behavior when indent_to_bracket is enabled
  • Spell Checker now reads from manually edited user preferences on the fly
  • Stability improvements for Find in Files when using regular expressions that result in significant backtracking
  • Fixed file truncation when using hexadecimal encoding
  • Fixed brackets in strings influencing auto indent
  • Fixed inconsistencies in Goto Anything when selecting symbols
  • Fixed tab completion regression in 3081, where h1..h6 HTML completions were not triggering
  • Fixed Goto Definition command not working when placed in a submenu
  • OSX: Fixed Emoji & Symbols popup failing to insert text in some cases
  • Windows: Added support for inserting characters from outside of the BMP
  • Windows: ctrl+alt+p is no longer bound by default, due to compatibility issues with some keyboard layouts
  • Windows: Updated code signing certificate to no longer use SHA1
  • Linux: Fixed a file permission issue when running without --wait
  • Linux: crash_reporter is statically linked, improving system compatibility
  • API: Added Window.is_sidebar_visible() and Window.set_sidebar_visible()
  • API: Added View.is_auto_complete_visible()
  • API: Added Window.find_output_panel(), Window.destroy_output_panel(), Window.active_panel() and Window.panels()
  • API: Added Window.create_output_panel() now accepts an optional parameter, "unlisted"

Build 3083

26 March 2015
  • Fixed high CPU usage caused by a corrupt index. This was occuring for some users upgrading from 3065
  • Added setting index_workers to control the number of threads used for file indexing. By default the number of threads is based on the number of CPU cores. By setting index_workers to 1 or 2, indexing will be slower, but less intrusive
  • Fixed a crash when showing the Command Palette with an empty .sublime-build file
  • Tab completion no longer completes numbers. Edit/Show Completions can still be used for this

Build 3080

24 March 2015
See also the Blog Post
  • Fixed Redo sometimes restoring the selection to the incorrect location
  • Reworked how Build Systems are selected (More Information)
  • Build Systems may now declare "keyfiles" (e.g., 'Makefile' for the Make build system) to better auto detect which build system to use
  • Improved handling of build systems that generate lots of output
  • New windows always use the automatic build system, rather than the build system of the last used window
  • Command Palette now remembers the last entered string
  • Improved change detection for files that disappear and reappear, as happens with disconnected network drives
  • atomic_save is disabled by default
  • Right clicking on a URL will show an "Open URL" menu item
  • Added Goto Definition to the context menu
  • Improved behavior of Goto Definition when using multiple panes
  • Misspelled words can now be added to the dictionary, in addition to being ignored
  • Fixed Ignored Words not persisting after exiting
  • Fixed a long standing issue with spell checking and non-ascii characters
  • Added spelling_selector setting, to control what text is checked for misspellings
  • Tweaked handling of syntax definitions and unused captures, resolving an issue with spell checking in Markdown links.
  • Goto Anything supports :line:col syntax in addition to :line
  • Added Edit Project to the Command palette
  • Improved quote auto pairing logic
  • Added <current file> option to Find in Files
  • Improved Console Panel scrolling behavior
  • .tmLanguage files may contain a hidden setting, to indicate they shouldn't be displayed to the user
  • Improved some error messages when parsing .tmLanguage files
  • remember_open_files setting is now defaults to false. Note that this change will have no effect if the hot_exit setting is left at its default value of true
  • Added auto_complete_cycle setting
  • Fixed Minimap refusing to draw on very large windows
  • Fixed not being able to click on the selected row of the auto complete popup
  • Fixed sidebar icons sometimes being invisible on startup
  • Transient sheets (e.g., as created by Goto Anything when previewing files) are no longer added to the Recently Closed list
  • Improved scrolling behavior when line_padding_top is > 0
  • Fixed a bug with scrolling tabs, where a 1 pixel line would occasionally appear underneath them
  • Fixed tabset background being set to the wrong color on startup if different colored tabs are used
  • Updated to a never version of leveldb, fixing constant low level CPU usage if the index becomes corrupted
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when directories are being rapidly deleted and recreated
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when dragging rows scrolled out of view in the side bar
  • Fixed a long standing plugin_host crash triggered via modal dialogs
  • Fixed a typo in the "Save Workspace As" dialog
  • Fixed incorrect menu mnemonics
  • Linux: Added sudo save
  • Windows: Popup windows are able to receive scroll wheel input
  • Windows: subl.exe command line helper accepts wildcards
  • Windows: Fixed access denied errors that could occur when saving with atomic_save disabled
  • Windows: Added workaround for broken std::condition_variable in MSVC 2012, fixing a crash in plugin_host
  • Windows: Added more descriptive errors when the Update Installer fails to rename a folder
  • Windows: Fixed incorrect window sizing after making a maximised window full screen
  • OSX: Added work around for performActionForItemAtIndex: taking an excessively long time in Yosemite. This affected any commands that had a corresponding menu item.
  • OSX: Workaround for an OS issue with zero size windows and OpenGL views
  • OSX: subl command line tool no longer uses Distributed Objects, resolving some intermittent failures
  • Posix: Fixed new files not respecting the umask permission flags
  • API: Added View.show_popup() and related functions
  • API: Added sublime.yes_no_cancel_dialog()
  • API: Added sublime.expand_variables()
  • API: Added Window.extract_variables()
  • API: Added Sheet.view()
  • API: Window.show_quick_panel() now accepts the flag sublime.KEEP_OPEN_ON_FOCUS_LOST
  • API: Window.show_quick_panel() will now scroll to the selected item when shown
  • API: Fixed EventListener.on_post_window_command() not getting called

Build 3065

27 August 2014
  • Added sidebar icons
  • Added sidebar loading indicators
  • Sidebar remembers which folders are expanded
  • Tweaked window closing behavior when pressing ctrl+w / cmd+w
  • Improved quote auto pairing logic
  • Selected group is now stored in the session
  • Added remember_full_screen setting
  • Fixed a lockup when transitioning from a blinking to a solid caret
  • Fixed a crash in plugin_host
  • Fixed a crash triggered by Goto Anything cloning views
  • Windows: Added command line helper, subl.exe
  • OSX: Added 'New Window' entry to dock menu
  • Posix: Using correct permissions for newly created files and folders
  • API: Updated to Python 3.3.3

Build 3059

17 December 2013
  • Added tab scrolling, controlled by the enable_tab_scrolling setting
  • Added image preview when opening images
  • Encoding and line endings can be displayed in the status bar with the show_encoding and show_line_endings settings
  • Added settings caret_extra_top, caret_extra_bottom and caret_extra_width to control the caret size
  • Added index_exclude_patterns setting to control which files get indexed
  • Automatically closing windows when the last tab is dragged out
  • Changed tab close behavior: the neighboring tab is now always selected
  • When the last file is closed, a new transient file is created automatically
  • Ctrl+Tab ordering is stored in the session
  • Added minimap_scroll_to_clicked_text setting
  • Improved error messages when unable to save files
  • Auto complete now works as expected in macros
  • Minor improvements to Python syntax highlighting
  • Vintage: A block caret is now used
  • Vintage: Improved behavior of visual line mode with word wrapped lines
  • Find in Files will no longer block when FIFOs are encountered
  • Linux: Added menu hiding
  • Linux: Fixed incorrect handling of double clicks in the Find panel
  • Linux: Fixed incorrect underscore display in some menus
  • Posix: Fixed new files being created with unexpected permissions
  • Windows: SSE support is no longer required for 32 bit builds
  • API: Window.open_file() now accepts an optional group parameter
  • API: Plugins may now call Settings.clear_on_change() within a callback from Settings.add_on_change()
  • API: Calling Settings.add_on_change() from within a settings change callback won't cause the added callback to be run

Build 3047

27 June 2013
  • Beta is now open to non-registered users
  • Windows and Linux: Added High DPI support
  • Improved file change detection
  • Improved rendering performance
  • HTML tag auto completion is better behaved in script tags
  • Fixed a crash on exit that could occur when hot_exit is disabled
  • Linux and OSX: atomic_save is adaptively disabled when it's not possible to preserve file permissions
  • OSX: Fixed context menus not working when the application is in the background
  • Windows: Auto updater supports updating from unicode paths
  • API: Plugins in zip files are able to be overridden via files on disk
  • API: Added support for the termios module on Linux and OS X
  • API: Fixed Selection.contains()
  • API: Fixed settings objects getting invalidated too early with cloned views

Build 3033

7 May 2013
  • New auto update system for Windows and OS X
  • Previewing a file from the side bar will no longer add an entry to the OPEN FILES section of the side bar
  • Added Paste from History
  • Added setting auto_find_in_selection, for S2 style Find in Selection logic
  • Find panel has a drop down arrow to select previous items
  • Pressing right in the Goto Anything overlay will open the selected file without closing the overlay
  • Fixed several crash bugs
  • Further startup time improvements
  • Improved HTML completions when typing outside of tags
  • Fixed Close Tag not respecting self closing tags
  • PHP: Improved auto indenting for the alternative control syntax
  • Added setting always_prompt_for_file_reload
  • Improved handling of deleted files when restoring sessions
  • Deleting a file via the side bar will first close the corresponding view, if any
  • "Remove all Folders from Project" now prompts to confirm
  • Added telemetry. Telemetry is disabled by default, but can be turned on with the enable_telemetry setting
  • Using Google Breakpad to automatically report crashes
  • Updated syntax highlighting for PHP, Haskell and Pascal
  • Symlinks are followed by default in folders added to the side bar
  • Windows: Fixed erroneous entries in system menu
  • Windows: New style Open Folder dialogs are used on Vista and later
  • API: Significantly improved communication speed with plugin_host
  • API: Added View.close()
  • API: Added View.show_popup_menu()
  • API: Added is_valid() method to View and Window, to determine if the handle has been invalidated
  • API: Added EventListener.on_post_text_command() and EventListener.on_post_window_command()
  • API: EventListener.on_text_command() and EventListener.on_window_command() are now called when the menu is used
  • API: Added sublime.get_macro()
  • API: View.substr(point) now has the same semantics as S2 for out of bounds addresses
  • API: View.command_history(0, True) now returns the last modifying command, as expected

Build 3021

14 March 2013
  • Linux: Fixed atomic_save working incorrectly with symlinks
  • Windows: Fixed a crash under Windows 7 x64
  • Fixed a crash that could occur on file open

Build 3019

12 March 2013
  • Added Jump Back and Jump Forward commands, available from the Goto menu
  • HTML: Improved completions and auto indent
  • HTML: Tags are closed when </ is entered. This is controlled by the auto_close_tags setting
  • Smarter word navigation
  • File saves are atomic. This can be disabled with the atomic_save setting
  • Find and Replace panels automatically resize when multi line strings are entered
  • Faster loading of large, plain text files
  • Improved console scrolling performance on high resolution displays
  • Improved handling of files with extremely long lines
  • Minimap view rectangle auto hides (controlled by the always_show_minimap_viewport setting)
  • Indexing: Added detection of stuck workers
  • Updated C# package
  • Added invert_selection command
  • CSS: Completions will not be offered when typing in selectors
  • Fixed Reveal in Side Bar
  • Fixed C++ syntax highlighting for nested class forward declarations
  • Exec panel scrolls again
  • OSX: Added support for line numbers sent via apple events
  • Windows: ok_cancel_dialog uses new visual styles
  • Linux: Using the correct version number for the deb files
  • API: Added EventListener.on_text_command() and EventListener.on_window_command()
  • API: Added sublime.load_resource(), sublime.load_binary_resource() and sublime.find_resources()
  • API: Added sublime.encode_value() and sublime.decode_value()
  • API: View.sel() supports negative indices
  • API: Implemented Settings.add_on_change() and Settings.clear_on_change()
  • API: View.add_regions() will accept package relative paths for the icon
  • API: View.add_regions() can show underlines
  • API: Added EventListener.on_pre_close() callback
  • API: View.window() will now work even if the view isn't frontmost

Build 3012

10 February 2013
  • Fixed a syntax highlighting regression in 3011

Build 3011

9 February 2013
  • Improved protection against degenerate syntax definitions
  • Linux: Fixed version incompatibilities with libffi
  • OSX: Fixed exec command on 10.7
  • OSX: Fixed incompatibility between Dictionary lookup and gpu_window_buffer
  • Objective-C: Improved symbol indexing
  • API: Plugins may import modules from plugin_loaded()
  • API: sublime.version(), sublime.platform(), sublime.architecture(), and sublime.channel() may now be used before plugin_loaded() is called
  • API: Added View.command_history()

Build 3010

3 February 2013
  • OSX: Buttery smooth scrolling on Retina displays
  • Symbol Indexing: fixed degenerate behavior that could cause an explosion in the number of worker processes
  • Symbol Indexing: less worker processes are used, to be more unobtrusive
  • Symbol Indexing: better handling of binary files
  • OSX: Control+C will cancel the current build
  • API: View.insert() returns the number of characters inserted

Build 3009

1 February 2013
  • Improved symbol indexing for Ruby
  • OSX: Reduced CPU usage when gpu_window_buffer is enabled
  • Symbol Indexing works on Windows XP
  • Can monitor indexing behavior by entering sublime.log_indexing(True) in the console
  • Tweaked brace matching logic
  • Removed undesirable animation during startup
  • API: Added _ssl module on OS X and Windows
  • API: Fixed ctypes regression in 3008 on OS X
  • API: Plugins can define plugin_loaded() and plugin_unloaded() module functions. plugin_loaded() will be called when the API is ready to use.
  • API: Added View.find_by_class()
  • API: Added View.expand_by_class()
  • API: Fixed EventListener.on_new_async()
  • API: Tweaking handling of show_quick_panel when items is a mixed list of strings and sequences

Build 3008

30 January 2013
  • Fixed Open all with current extension as
  • Fixed the Tools/Macros menu
  • Linux: Restored compatibility with older glibc versions
  • Linux: Added Installed-Size field to the .deb
  • API: urllib.request can be imported on OS X
  • API: Fixed missing _socket module on 32 bit Windows

Build 3007

30 January 2013
  • OSX: Fixed extraneous dock icons
  • Added Symbol Indexing support for Scala
  • Fixed crash that could occur when using Goto Anything
  • Fixed the ignored_packages setting not working correctly with zipped packages
  • Vintage: Fixed 'o' and 'O'
  • API: Fixed on_query_completions not working correctly in some circumstance
  • API: Re-added view.score_selector()
  • API: Selection.add() no longer ignores the xpos

Build 3006

29 January 2013
  • Added Goto Definition, and Goto Symbol in Project
  • Significantly improved startup time
  • Significantly improved Replace All performance
  • Improved matching algorithm used for Goto Anything and Autocomplete, now accepts transposed characters
  • UI: Enhanced pane management
  • UI: Previewing files from the sidebar creates a preview tab
  • UI: Improved animation in the side bar
  • Projects: Multiple workspaces can be created for a single project
  • Projects: When adding folders to the sidebar, symlinks are not followed by default. This can be changed by enabling follow_symlinks in the project.
  • Build Systems: Added 'shell_cmd', which supersedes 'cmd', with more intuitive syntax
  • Build Systems: Better PATH handling behavior on OS X when using shell_cmd.
  • Build Systems: 'Make' build system has an improved error message regex
  • Build Systems: Syntax file can be specified for the output
  • Build Systems: Word wrap is enabled by default
  • Find in Files: Improved handling of binary files
  • Find in Files: Line numbers are hidden in the output
  • Find: Find in Selection will no longer be automatically selected
  • Find: Removed Reverse option
  • OSX: Improved performance on Retina displays
  • OSX: 10.7 or later is required
  • OSX: 64 bit only
  • OSX: System version of Python is no longer a dependency
  • OSX: Italic fonts are synthesized when not available in the typeface
  • Linux: .deb files are provided
  • Linux: Starting from the command line will daemonize the process by default
  • API: Upgraded from Python 2.6 to Python 3.3
  • API: Plugins run out-of-process
  • API: Plugin API is now threadsafe
  • API: Some API events are now run asynchronously
  • API: View.begin_edit() / View.end_edit() are no longer accessible
  • API: Projects are exposed to the API
  • API: Added Window.settings() and Window.template_settings()
  • API: show_quick_panel accepts an on_highlighted callback