3.0 (Build 3143)
13 September 2017
See also the Announcement Post
- Refreshed UI theme, including full high DPI support
- New icon
- Added alternate theme, Adaptive, that inherits colors from the color scheme
- Added new color schemes Breakers, Mariana and Sixteen, derived from the excellent work of Chris Kempson and Dmitri Voronianski
- Added color scheme and theme switchers with live preview via the command palette
- Windows: Added touch input
- Linux: Added repositories for apt, yum and pacman
- Mac: Added Touch Bar support
- Mac: Support for custom color window title bars on OS X 10.10+
- Many additions and bug fixes to the theme engine, plus full documentation
- Significant improvements to Markdown syntax highlighting, with thanks to keith-hall
- Significant improvements to C# syntax highlighting, with thanks to gwenzek
- Significant improvements to Java syntax highlighting, with thanks to djspiewak
- Significant improvements to Python syntax highlighting, with thanks to FichteFoll
- Significant improvements for R syntax highlighting, with thanks to randy3k
- Markdown: Improved symbol handling
- C#: Improved symbol handling
- Many other syntax highlighting improvements
- Various bugs with the syntax highlighting engine have been resolved
- Fixed several crash issues
- Improved responsiveness when the system is under high CPU load
- High DPI textures are used on Windows and Linux when the DPI scale is greater than 1.0
- Improved font selection on all platforms, allowing selection of different weights by name
- Added setting theme_font_options to control font rendering of UI elements
- Improved auto indent rules for HTML and PHP
- Font geometry issues that prevent bold or italics are now printed in the console
- Fixed flash-of-white that could occur when the auto complete window is closed
- Disable scroll animation when animation_enabled is false in settings
- Files can now be renamed when only the case has changed
- New windows start with an empty find history
- Find in Files panel now responds to find_all and replace_all commands
- Various regex handling improvements in the Find panel
- Fixed text widgets cutting off the bottom pixel of their selection border
- Fixed an issue with close_windows_when_empty in empty session
- Fixed empty panes on startup when hot_exit was set to false
- Fix Open Containing Folder on Windows with a folder containing a comma
- Fix multi-cursor pasting when clipboard contains one or more full lines
- Prevent UNC paths from being mangled by edit_settings
- Prevent a crash when a malformed regex is used in indentation settings
- Improved rendering performance with a large number of gutter icons
- Gutter icons are now sized properly on Windows and Linux high DPI screens
- Improved sidebar performance when folders contain many thousands of files
- Improved inline error message style
- Fixed an issue where multiple indexing status windows could be shown
- Windows: Font rendering defaults to DirectWrite unless using Consolas or Courier New
- Windows: Added support for no_antialias font option when using DirectWrite
- Windows: Improved touch pad scrolling
- Windows: Improved file change detection robustness
- Windows: Improved font selection logic
- Windows: Fix ctrl+` shortcut for UK (ISO) keyboards
- Windows: Improved fallback font handling in UI elements
- Windows: The subl executable on OS X and plugin_host.exe on Windows are now signed
- Windows: sublime_text.exe now has CompanyName set in VERSIONINFO
- Mac: Handle layout changes due to macOS Sierra tabs
- Mac: Improved default web browser detection
- Mac: OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12+ default to using San Francisco for the UI font
- Mac: Fixed file change notifications from freezing UI on macOS Sierra
- Mac: the user's default shell is executed and environmental variables are set in the plugin Python environment
- Linux: Update X11 selection on clipboard every time selection changes
- Linux: Improved MOD3 modifier key handling
- minihtml: Added support for borders
- minihtml: Respects font_options from the settings
- minihtml: Fixed layout of html popups on Windows and Linux under High DPI
- minihtml: Fixed crash when doctype is present
- minihtml: Fixed a crash from non-existent CSS vars
- minihtml: Fixed a crash triggered by bad image paths
- API: Add View.text_to_window() and View.layout_to_window()
- API: All API functions now accept and return device-independent-pixels
- API: Fixed input panel not running on_cancel when re-showing the input panel
- API: Fixed selector scoring with the & operator
- API: Fixed a bug causing incorrect phantom contents
- API: Fixed crash in Window.set_view_index()
- API: Updated OpenSSL to 1.0.2k, SQLite to 3.16.02